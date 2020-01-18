Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Euronav (NYSE:EURN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

EURN has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Euronav from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Euronav currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of EURN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.74. 2,895,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,721,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. Euronav has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Euronav had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that Euronav will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Euronav by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,589,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,324,000 after buying an additional 111,349 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Euronav by 1,308.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,551,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,119,000 after buying an additional 1,441,159 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Euronav by 6.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 812,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after buying an additional 50,746 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Euronav by 332.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 692,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after buying an additional 532,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Euronav by 1,015.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 544,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 496,046 shares during the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

