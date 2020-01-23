Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focuses on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that blocks cancer and inflammatory disease processes. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Prime Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.67.

NASDAQ FPRX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.83. 464,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,600. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $219.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.49.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.39% and a negative net margin of 921.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Prime Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 30,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $115,432.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein bought 25,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,261,897.20. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,487,381 shares of company stock worth $10,453,715 in the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,691.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 821.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 22,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 25,066 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 31,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

