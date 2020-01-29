Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Heineken from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of HEINY stock opened at $54.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.38. Heineken has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

