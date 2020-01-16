Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HLS SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL has become one of the leading automation systems providers in the People’s Republic of China, developing a number of core technologies and completing numerous projects utilizing a wide array of automation products. With its philosophy of sincere concern for customers and its technical innovation capabilities, HLS Systems International specializes in the research, development, production, sale and distribution of industrial automation for digital railway signals and information systems, e-government, motor drive transmissions and safety controls for nuclear power reactors. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on HOLI. BidaskClub upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.70 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Shares of HOLI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,393. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $123.23 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 22.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4,860.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

