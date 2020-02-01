Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) to “Strong-Buy”

IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is in the business of mining, refining and the marketing of platinum group metals, especially platinum, as well as nickel, copper and cobalt. Implats is also involved in the secondary sourcing of material through Impala Refining Services which enables it to capitalise on the group’s competitive advantages in processing and refining. The group’s operations on the Bushveld Complex in South Africa (Impala Platinum, Marula Platinum, the Leeuwkop project and Two Rivers) and the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe (Zimplats and Mimosa) give it a significant base of attributable reserve and resource ounces of platinum. Implats also has investments in Aquarius Platinum Limited and its subsidiary Aquarius Platinum (South Africa) Limited which have PGM operations in southern Africa. There are also offshore exploration projects in Botswana, Mozambique, Madagascar and Canada. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of IMPALA PLATINUM/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

IMPALA PLATINUM/S stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27. IMPALA PLATINUM/S has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.36.

About IMPALA PLATINUM/S

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum and associated platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. It operates through Mining Operations, Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other segments. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as nickel.

