Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is a games technology company. It engaged in supplying Virtual Sports, Mobile Gaming and Server-Based Gaming systems to regulated lottery, betting and gaming operators. Inspired Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Hydra Industries Acquisition Corp, is based in New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

NASDAQ:INSE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.70. 3,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,525. Inspired Entertainment has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $155.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 44.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

