Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.25 price target on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Kinross for the fourth quarter and 2019 have been stable in the past month. The company is making steady progress in advancing the projects that will provide it strong growth profile among leading gold producers. The Tasiast expansion is expected to contribute to growth. Tasiast is an operating mine and further expansion of the project is likely to improve productivity. The company is likely to gain from organic development projects and opportunities in the Americas. The Gilmore project at Fort Knox is a low-cost brownfield expansion with low risk, which is expected to extend mine life. Also, the company has outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. However, Kinross needs to improve reserve base significantly for growth in the future. The company's higher cost of sales remains a concern.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Beacon Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine cut Kinross Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.07.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.71. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $877.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.75 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.15%. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,111,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,993,000 after acquiring an additional 955,512 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.3% in the third quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,562,211 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,186,000 after acquiring an additional 256,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 86.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,559,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422,966 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,677,176 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,154,000 after acquiring an additional 60,521 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,901,165 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,492,000 after acquiring an additional 458,554 shares during the period. 52.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

