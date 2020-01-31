Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) to “Buy”

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Gabelli cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. G.Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.80. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2,372.40% and a net margin of 49.78%. The firm had revenue of $294.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4124.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,240,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,670,000 after buying an additional 319,382 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 105.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 398,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 204,345 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 158.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 119,611 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

