Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Manchester United PLC operates a professional sports team. The Company manages the soccer team and all affiliated club activities of the Manchester United Football Club that includes the media network, foundation, fan zone, news and sports features, and team merchandise. Manchester United PLC is based in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MANU. ValuEngine raised Manchester United from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America set a $20.00 price target on Manchester United and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSE:MANU opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $813.94 million, a P/E ratio of 180.47, a P/E/G ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Manchester United has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $21.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.75.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $166.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.50 million. Manchester United had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 2.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Manchester United will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Manchester United during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Manchester United by 1,449.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Manchester United by 38.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the third quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 16.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manchester United (MANU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com