Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) to “Buy”

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marten Transport currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Marten Transport stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $20.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,915. Marten Transport has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 149.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 164.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 42,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,192,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,393,000 after buying an additional 126,004 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 10.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 12,886 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 22.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 30,362 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marten Transport (MRTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com