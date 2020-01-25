Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) to Buy

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $163.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MicroStrategy Incorporated, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software, today announced that GT Nexus has selected MicroStrategy to power the customer-facing analytics and reporting capabilities on its Global Logistics portal. The GT Nexus portal is an on demand technology platform that is used by importers, exporters, transportation carriers, suppliers, banks, and other partners to manage goods that are moving around the world. The GT Nexus system captures and stores hard-to-get data associated with global supply chains, and then fuels a range of Web applications that can be used by constituents to lower supply chain costs and improve control. MicroStrategy will help GT Nexus to deliver a wide range of analytics and reporting capabilities to its customers, which include Home Depot, Kmart, Xerox, Weyerhaeuser, and American Eagle Outfitters. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MSTR. ValuEngine cut MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.16. 39,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,525. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $158.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.17.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $119.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.02 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth $3,515,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

