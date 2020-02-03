Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) to Strong-Buy

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $176.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MicroStrategy Incorporated, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software, today announced that GT Nexus has selected MicroStrategy to power the customer-facing analytics and reporting capabilities on its Global Logistics portal. The GT Nexus portal is an on demand technology platform that is used by importers, exporters, transportation carriers, suppliers, banks, and other partners to manage goods that are moving around the world. The GT Nexus system captures and stores hard-to-get data associated with global supply chains, and then fuels a range of Web applications that can be used by constituents to lower supply chain costs and improve control. MicroStrategy will help GT Nexus to deliver a wide range of analytics and reporting capabilities to its customers, which include Home Depot, Kmart, Xerox, Weyerhaeuser, and American Eagle Outfitters. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $152.03 on Friday. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.31. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $133.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

