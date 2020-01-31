Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) to Strong-Buy

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Navigator Holdings Ltd. provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users and commodity traders. Navigator Holdings Ltd. is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navigator from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Navigator currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Navigator stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,997. Navigator has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $695.67 million, a P/E ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Navigator had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Navigator will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVGS. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,493,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Navigator by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Navigator in the third quarter worth $351,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Navigator by 14.3% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 160,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Navigator in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

