Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Noah (NYSE:NOAH) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noah Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing independent services primarily comprising of distribution of wealth management products to the high net worth population in China. It distributes over-the-counter wealth management products originated in China which mainly includes fixed income products, private equity funds and securities investment funds. The Company also delivers to its clients a continuum of value-added services including financial planning, product analysis and recommendation, product and market updates and investor education. Noah Holdings Ltd is headquartered in Shenzhen, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NOAH. TheStreet upgraded Noah from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Noah from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.09.

NYSE NOAH traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average of $31.94. Noah has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $60.14.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 25.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Noah will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Noah by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Noah during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Noah by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Noah by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Noah by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 115,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

