Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) to Buy

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

NVZMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded NOVOZYMES A/S/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S stock opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.70.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

