Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Opus Bank is a state-charted commercial bank. The Bank accepts deposits, loans, and provides other services for the public. It provides relationship-based banking products, services and loan products for small to mid-sized commercial businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals and consumers. Opus Bank is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

OPB has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Opus Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Opus Bank from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Opus Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens began coverage on Opus Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Opus Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Opus Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.25.

NASDAQ:OPB traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $26.64. 373,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,929. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.51. The firm has a market cap of $907.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.34. Opus Bank has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $27.09.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $62.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.70 million. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 18.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Opus Bank will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Opus Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPB. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Opus Bank in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Opus Bank in the third quarter worth about $200,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Opus Bank by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Opus Bank by 27.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Opus Bank by 5.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

