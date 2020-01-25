Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) to “Buy”

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

OMI stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,205. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 66.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

