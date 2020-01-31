Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of PulteGroup have outperformed its industry in the past year. The trend is expected to continue, courtesy of impressive fourth-quarter results. Earnings and revenues topped analysts’ expectations by 5.6% and 1.5%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, earnings and revenues grew 27% and 0.6%, respectively. Higher demand owing to favorable housing dynamics, backed by lower interest rates and improved affordability, had a positive impact on its performance. Despite an unimpressive start to 2019, it ended the year on a solid note with $1.2 billion cash, $1.1 billion operating cash flow and net debt-to-capital ratio of 21.7%. Focus on entry-level buyers is commendable, considering the ongoing market dynamics. Its orders from first-time buyers jumped 57% in the quarter. However, rising land and labor costs partly compressed margins.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.52.

NYSE:PHM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,302,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,893. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.14. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,921,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,225,000 after purchasing an additional 130,250 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $2,371,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,008,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,732,000 after purchasing an additional 487,917 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

