Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $96.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Q2 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Q2 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Roth Capital upgraded Q2 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Q2 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Q2 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.98.

QTWO traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $87.70. The company had a trading volume of 269,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,942. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -237.03 and a beta of 1.21. Q2 has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $93.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.36.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $79.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.26 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $1,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,999 shares in the company, valued at $23,010,408.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $831,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 78,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,130.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,980 shares of company stock valued at $7,802,903 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 11.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 6.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 29.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

