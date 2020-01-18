Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) to “Hold”

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RWE AG is among Europe’s five largest utilities. RWE is active in the generation and transmission as well as the sale and trading of electricity and gas. RWE is also active in the water business in Continental Europe. This integrated business model gives them a good position from which to take advantage of the rising demand for energy. RWE is the biggest power producer in Germany and No. 2 in the UK. RWE continues to expand its position in Central and South-Eastern Europe. Their comprehensive power plant portfolio and investment programme for the modernization and construction of new generation capacity are the basis for growing earnings in the future. RWE’s gas and oil production business is displaying above-average growth. In light of ever-higher global demand, RWE will steadily increase the share of gas it produces in-house. “

RWEOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rwe Ag Sp from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

RWEOY stock opened at $34.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of -90.88, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.97. Rwe Ag Sp has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $34.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.12.

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rwe Ag Sp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rwe Ag Sp

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

