Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sibanye Gold Limited is a gold mining company. It operates two gold mines: the Kloof Driefontein Complex (KDC) and the Beatrix gold mines. Sibanye Gold Limited is based in Houghton, South Africa. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sibanye Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sibanye Gold from an overweight rating to an equal rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of Sibanye Gold stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,730,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,341,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.03. Sibanye Gold has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 2,991.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,078,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 39.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,030,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,942 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 66.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,937,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,002 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 8.6% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,800,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,520,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,784,000. 25.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

