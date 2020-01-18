Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) to Hold

Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sorl Auto Parts specializes in the development, production and distribution of air brake valves and hydraulic brake valves. It is headquartered in the Ruian District of Wenzhou City, China’s automotive manufacturing center. SORL sells its products to forty-two vehicle manufacturers, including all of the truck manufacturers in China. SORL’s customer base consists of original equipment manufacturers, aftermarket distributors, and international customers. “

SORL has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Sorl Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Sorl Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of SORL opened at $4.62 on Thursday. Sorl Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $89.17 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60.

Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Sorl Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $112.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sorl Auto Parts will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sorl Auto Parts

SORL Auto Parts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems.

