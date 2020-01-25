Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trecora Resources owns and operates a petrochemical facility located in southeast Texas. It produces petrochemical solvents and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industries. The Company also owns undeveloped mineral properties, primarily in Saudi Arabia. Trecora Resources, formerly known as Arabian American Development Company, is based in Sugar Land, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Trecora Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of TREC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,332. Trecora Resources has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The company has a market cap of $176.96 million, a P/E ratio of -237.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trecora Resources will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 528,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

