Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $148.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Varian exited the fiscal first quarter on a weak note. However, the company continues to gain from its core Oncology Systems segment, which saw solid overseas growth, especially in EMEA and China. In fact, management foresees tremendous opportunities in China owing to the recent tariff exclusions. Gross orders surged in the quarter. Management is optimistic about the recently-closed acquisitions of CyberHeart, Cancer Treatment Services International, Endocare and Alicon. Expansion in gross margin is an added positive. Varian retained its outlook for fiscal 2020. On the flip side, the Proton Solutions unit was weak in the quarter. Moreover, Varian saw some softness in orders in Japan. Reflective of these, the stock has underperformed the industry in a year’s time. The stock is overvalued at the moment.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Varian Medical Systems from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.00.

Shares of NYSE VAR traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.43. 479,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,627. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. Varian Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $103.92 and a 1 year high of $150.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.94 and a 200 day moving average of $126.24.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $636,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 6,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $874,867.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,200 shares of company stock worth $2,525,045 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 440,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,187,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 143,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,032,000 after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 14,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varian Medical Systems (VAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com