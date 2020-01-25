Zacks Investment Research Upgrades VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of VEON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of VEON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.29.

NASDAQ VEON traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,037,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,585. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. VEON has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.85.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VEON will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 15.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,955,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,092,000 after buying an additional 395,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 265.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,182,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 858,589 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 1.6% during the third quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 7,110,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,064,000 after buying an additional 112,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 8,472.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,544,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,107,000 after buying an additional 7,456,455 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 25.8% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 771,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 158,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

