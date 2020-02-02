Zacks Investment Research Upgrades VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VLVLY. ValuEngine lowered shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an inline rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

VOLVO AB/ADR stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.04. 42,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.54. VOLVO AB/ADR has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07.

About VOLVO AB/ADR

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

