Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) to “Hold”

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT. The company is engaged in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. Washington Prime Group Inc., formerly known as WP Glimcher Inc., is based in COLUMBUS, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Washington Prime Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

NYSE:WPG opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78. Washington Prime Group has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $610.18 million, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the third quarter worth $54,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 27.8% in the third quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

