Zacks: Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $10.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins an industry rank of 114 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, TheStreet cut Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins in the 3rd quarter worth about $469,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 116,141 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 256,104 shares during the last quarter. 21.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IRS opened at $5.32 on Thursday. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $307.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 48.64%. The company had revenue of $377.39 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (IRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com