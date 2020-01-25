Zacks: IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $18.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned IRSA Propiedades Comerciales an industry rank of 191 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

IRCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ IRCP traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.42. 4,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,431. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $428.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.92.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a negative return on equity of 36.09% and a negative net margin of 212.62%. Equities research analysts predict that IRSA Propiedades Comerciales will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (IRCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com