Zacks: Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $19.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Itamar Medical an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ITMR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Itamar Medical stock. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Westwood Management Corp IL owned 0.29% of Itamar Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITMR opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57. Itamar Medical has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $16.96.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Itamar Medical will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market in the United States and Canada, Europe, Israel, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

