Zacks: Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Zacks has also given Itau Corpbanca an industry rank of 190 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ITCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Itau Corpbanca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut Itau Corpbanca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Itau Corpbanca during the third quarter worth about $1,239,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Itau Corpbanca in the second quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Itau Corpbanca by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itau Corpbanca stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Itau Corpbanca has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17.

Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $343.46 million during the quarter. Itau Corpbanca had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

Itau Corpbanca Company Profile

Itaú CorpBanca provides wholesale and retail banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as accepts demand and time deposits; and provides commercial loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers financial advisory, mutual fund management, insurance brokerage, and securities brokerage services; trust portfolio management services, including investment trust management, administration, security, real estate trusts, and fund administration; court and out-of-court collections services for loans; and Internet and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itau Corpbanca (ITCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com