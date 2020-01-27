Zacks: IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) Given $2.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $2.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given IZEA Worldwide an industry rank of 97 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 184,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of IZEA Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

IZEA opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.64. IZEA Worldwide has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.75.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 52.06% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

