Zacks: Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $4.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.28) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Jaguar Health an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

JAGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Jaguar Health stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 785,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,852. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.69). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 675.03% and a negative net margin of 771.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Jaguar Health at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

