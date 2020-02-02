Zacks: John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Given $91.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $91.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned John B. Sanfilippo & Son an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $84.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $960.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12-month low of $64.06 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.82 and its 200 day moving average is $92.15.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $246.42 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 5.89%.

In other news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total value of $492,811.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,109.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Howard Brandeisky sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $174,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,128 shares of company stock worth $1,200,413. Insiders own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBSS. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 32,421 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 66.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

