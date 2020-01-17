Zacks: John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $91.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given John B. Sanfilippo & Son an industry rank of 109 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JBSS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

JBSS traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,039. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a twelve month low of $62.04 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.90.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.21. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $217.85 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Wright sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $316,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,448.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 4,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total transaction of $429,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,112.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,123. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBSS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 143.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 714.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter worth $120,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 193.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter worth $133,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

