Zacks: KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. KLX Energy Services’ rating score has declined by 19.8% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $11.38 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.50) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given KLX Energy Services an industry rank of 219 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KLXE shares. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on KLX Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on KLX Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ KLXE traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $4.61. 227,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,174. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KLX Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.11.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.20 million. KLX Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. KLX Energy Services’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KLX Energy Services news, VP Gary J. Roberts bought 6,028 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $36,047.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 255,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,745.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas P. Mccaffrey bought 75,000 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 872,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,853.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 81,328 shares of company stock worth $452,297 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,908,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 203,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 62,658 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

