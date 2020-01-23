Zacks: LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.70 (Sell) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $3.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned LAIX an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAIX shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of LAIX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LAIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of LAIX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.46. 1,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,586. LAIX has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.91.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. LAIX had a negative return on equity of 590.12% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that LAIX will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAIX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LAIX in the third quarter worth $112,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LAIX by 56.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 102,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 37,010 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in LAIX in the third quarter worth $3,440,000. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About LAIX

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc LAIX Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

