Zacks: Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of LTRPA opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $500.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01 and a beta of 1.66. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTRPA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 61,208 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 73,944 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,163,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,034,000 after buying an additional 381,147 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 493.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

