Zacks: Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $18.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Limestone Bancorp an industry rank of 173 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of LMST traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $17.18. 1,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. Limestone Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $18.49.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Research analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 31.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com