Zacks: Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s rating score has declined by 100% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $6.93 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Manhattan Bridge Capital an industry rank of 177 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of LOAN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 333 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,196. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $6.73. The firm has a market cap of $61.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 109,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

