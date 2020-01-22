Zacks: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $54.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Metropolitan Bank an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 3,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $139,254.42. Also, SVP Michael A. Guarino sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $31,463.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,135,000 after purchasing an additional 57,397 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 17,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the second quarter worth about $2,144,000. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCB traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.91. 6,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $395.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.79. Metropolitan Bank has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $48.76.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $28.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.35 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 10.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

