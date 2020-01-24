Zacks: Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Given $26.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $26.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.57 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mid Penn Bancorp an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 79.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 64,058 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 2,277.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 13.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 11.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the period. 18.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid Penn Bancorp stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,413. The firm has a market cap of $233.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mid Penn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $29.88.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.77 million during the quarter. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 17.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

