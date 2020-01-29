Zacks: Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $2.65 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Mountain Province Diamonds an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

MPVD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $1.50 target price on Mountain Province Diamonds and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Mountain Province Diamonds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mountain Province Diamonds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Mountain Province Diamonds in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,924,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mountain Province Diamonds by 27.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 19,971 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Province Diamonds in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPVD opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $187.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.07. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.53 million for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mountain Province Diamonds will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc in October 2000.

