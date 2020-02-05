Zacks: Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) Given $67.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $67.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.80 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Neenah an industry rank of 241 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neenah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neenah from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Neenah stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.03. 95,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Neenah has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.77.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Neenah had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $231.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Neenah’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neenah will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

In other news, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 15,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $1,035,724.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,075.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip C. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,957 shares of company stock worth $2,023,243 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neenah in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neenah in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,884,000 after acquiring an additional 47,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

