Zacks: OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $17.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned OFS Credit an industry rank of 18 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFS Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of OCCI traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,136. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79. OFS Credit has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCCI. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in OFS Credit during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in OFS Credit during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in OFS Credit during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OFS Credit (OCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com