Zacks: Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) Given $41.33 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $41.33 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Opiant Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 115 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Ann L. Macdougall bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $67,550.00. Also, insider Phil Skolnick sold 7,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $96,216.21. Insiders purchased a total of 7,885 shares of company stock valued at $106,604 over the last three months. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 20,377 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 21.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.18. 216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,989. The company has a market cap of $51.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

