Zacks: ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Given $115.30 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $115.30 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ORIX an industry rank of 196 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

IX stock opened at $85.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.24 and its 200 day moving average is $78.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. ORIX has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $85.75.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ORIX will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ORIX by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of ORIX by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

