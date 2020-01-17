Zacks: Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $21.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Panhandle Oil and Gas an industry rank of 56 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHX. TheStreet cut Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Panhandle Oil and Gas stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.07. 1,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,100. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market cap of $153.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $1.27. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a positive return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. The company had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Panhandle Oil and Gas will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 16.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 2.8% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 368,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. 60.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Panhandle Oil and Gas

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

