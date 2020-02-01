Zacks: Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $11.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Park City Group an industry rank of 54 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Park City Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Park City Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 217,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 34,191 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Park City Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in Park City Group by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 323,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 119,555 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Park City Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 162,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Park City Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Park City Group stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31. Park City Group has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $8.89.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

