Zacks: Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $28.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Piedmont Lithium an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

PLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

PLL opened at $8.37 on Thursday. Piedmont Lithium has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21. The company has a market cap of $55.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.62.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

